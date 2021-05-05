$165.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $165.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.32 million and the lowest is $163.07 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $174.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $671.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.24 million to $678.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $710.62 million, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $729.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $9,231,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in National Retail Properties by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. 1,468,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,147. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

