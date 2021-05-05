16,987 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,782.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.24. 138,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.