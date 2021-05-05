$17.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report sales of $17.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $18.46 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $71.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $73.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,994,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,419,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

