1,804 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 383.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,197.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,164.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,062.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

