1,934 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $116.31.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.