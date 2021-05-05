1World (1WO) Market Cap Hits $4.12 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. 1World has a market cap of $4.12 million and $7,403.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00084346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.27 or 0.00825740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,369.50 or 0.09408306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About 1World

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

