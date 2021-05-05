$2.14 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post $2.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $6.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $162.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.