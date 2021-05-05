20,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,886,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,812.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 632,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 624,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of UVXY opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.