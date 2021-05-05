2,171 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 60.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qorvo by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.