21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.
VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 130.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 906,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,433,000 after purchasing an additional 99,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 624,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
VNET traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.44.
21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.
