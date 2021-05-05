21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 130.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 906,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,433,000 after purchasing an additional 99,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 624,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.