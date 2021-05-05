$261.12 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $261.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.80 million. NuVasive posted sales of $259.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVA. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. 746,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,790. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

