2,729 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 36,987.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $377,862.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,452.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

