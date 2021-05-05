3,819 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

