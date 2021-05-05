3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,292.35

3i Group plc (LON:III) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88) and last traded at GBX 1,226 ($16.02), with a volume of 1267530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,282 ($16.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of £11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,142.18.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Also, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total transaction of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). Insiders have bought 900,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,745,035 in the last quarter.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

