3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

TGOPY stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $9.08. 1,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

