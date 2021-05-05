3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $199.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.63. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,042 shares of company stock worth $2,588,687. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $546,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 50,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in 3M by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 97,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

