3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $210.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $199.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,042 shares of company stock worth $2,588,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

