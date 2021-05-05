4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Trading Up 0.2%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.74. 19,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 24,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 4D pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

