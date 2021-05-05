5,435 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $327,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

