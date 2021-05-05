$67.43 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report sales of $67.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.57 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $273.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $275.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $298.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $20.83. 16,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

