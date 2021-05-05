6,702 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. 550,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,138,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

