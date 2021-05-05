$787.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post $787.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $762.10 million and the highest is $826.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $858.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 332,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,102. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

