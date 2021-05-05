7,984 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 609.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 59,315 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. 64,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

