$837.89 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report $837.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $859.30 million. Pentair posted sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $67.30. 930,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. Pentair has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

