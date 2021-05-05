9,757 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.