A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $670.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,926 shares of company stock worth $186,783. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 996,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 415,314 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,906,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,395,000 after buying an additional 241,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A10 Networks (ATEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.