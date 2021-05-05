Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.74

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 139538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

