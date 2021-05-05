ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 2,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,368. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $848.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.