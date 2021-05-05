AceD (ACED) Market Capitalization Tops $613,330.03

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 33.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $613,330.03 and $9,970.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

