Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.24

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

