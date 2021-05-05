Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.71) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.