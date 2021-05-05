Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.86. 912,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.48. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

