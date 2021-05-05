Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.76. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,983,471 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 825.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.57% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.