Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

