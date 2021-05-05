Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) were down 6.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $38.82. Approximately 18,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 956,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Specifically, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,243 shares of company stock worth $36,250,033 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after buying an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

