ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Raised to $57.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 152.77% from the stock’s current price.

ADCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE ADCT opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after acquiring an additional 898,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,954,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

