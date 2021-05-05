Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Shares Down 0.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 209,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 552,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

