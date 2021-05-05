Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $2.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

