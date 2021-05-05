Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.42. 23,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,680. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.62. The company has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

