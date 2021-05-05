ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADOMANI stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $94.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. ADOMANI has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

