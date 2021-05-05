Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $235.96

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.96 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.74). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 182,209 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.96. The stock has a market cap of £611.94 million and a PE ratio of 72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 33,390 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £79,134.30 ($103,389.47).

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

