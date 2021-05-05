Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$3.26 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$613.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

