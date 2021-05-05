Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 782,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAVVF. CIBC raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.