Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADVM. Truist Securities lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

ADVM stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 600,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after buying an additional 240,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

