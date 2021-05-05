AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $287.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $288.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

