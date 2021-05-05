AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,587 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

