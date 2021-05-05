AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

