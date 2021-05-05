AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92.

