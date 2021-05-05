AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33.

