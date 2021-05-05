Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.13% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $373.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

